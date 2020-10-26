32 Naxals including 10 women surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 26 (ANI): As many as 32 Naxalites including 10 women have surrendered at the Barsoor police station, here saying they were impressed by the rehabilitation drive 'Lone Varatu' (return to home) of the district police and were disappointed with the 'hollow' Maoist ideology.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava welcomed 32 Naxalites who surrendered collectively to the police on Sunday.

"Out of 32 Naxalites who have surrendered, 6 have rewards on their heads. Through this campaign 'Lone Varatu' (return to home) a total of 150 Naxalities have surrendered in the last three months, including 42 having rewards on their heads. At least 50-60 Naxalites want to surrender," Pallava added.



In a statement, the police said that six of those who surrendered had a reward of four lakh rupees on their heads.

"Out of 32 Naxalites who surrendered, 19 are residents of Bakeli village. While there are four from Korkotti and three each from Udenar, Tumarigunda and Matasi villages. They are accused of attacking police teams, attacking officials associated with organizing elections and construction works," the statement said.

The police did not reveal the identity of the surrendering Naxals, citing security reasons.

According to police, the Naxal who had surrendered are from the Naxalite Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Revolutionary Women Adivasi Organization, Chetna Natya Mandali (Cultural Branch of Maoists) and Janatana Government Group. (ANI)



