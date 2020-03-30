32 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, tally rises to 213

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A total of 32 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala taking the total number of cases in the state to 213 on Monday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"A total of 32 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state were reported today. Out of these 32 new cases, 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state," said the Chief Minister.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,071 people so far. (ANI)

