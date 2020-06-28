Representative Image
32 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:42 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,823.
A total of 106 recoveries were also reported today taking the number of recovered cases to 2,018.
According to State Control Room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 749 and 38 persons have died due to the disease.
With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

