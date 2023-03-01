32-year-old brain dead person saves four lives through organ donation

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): A 32-year-old male, who was declared clinically brain dead on February 28, saved the lives of four people by donating his organs on Saturday.

The person was brought in an extremely critical condition at a private hospital in Delhi following a road traffic accident in the morning hours of February 25.

The CT examination revealed severe brain damage. Despite the best efforts of the team of doctors, the patient was declared brain-dead on February 28.

But post-counselling, the patient's family displayed enormous grit in their hour of grief and decided to donate his heart, liver and kidney to save the lives of patients needing transplants.



"A green corridor was created from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj to AIIMS which transported the heart, covering a distance of 10 kms in just 11 minutes. The heart was donated to a patient at AIIMS, the liver, to another patient at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, and the kidney was donated to a patient at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi," the hospital said in a statement.

"I salute the deceased donor and his family to have realized the value of organ donation and giving life to ailing patients. The clockwork precision of all internal and external teams including the Delhi Traffic police made this donation a reality. This should encourage more people to come forward and get themselves registered for organ donation to save more lives," Dr Gauri Shankar Sharma, Director and Head, of Critical Care Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said.

As per the data available from National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), in 2022, 11 cadaver donations were done with the successful retrieval of 30 organs in Delhi.

Facility Director of Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj Yashpal Rawat said that people who come forward for these types of noble works should be given priority support by the system.

"Organ donation is a very big cause for humanity, and those who come forward for it should be given priority support by our system. I thank the family for being a part of this noble cause and also the team of doctors who helped facilitate the process. Clinical expertise to handle such cases is the hallmark of Fortis Hospital, and we continuously endeavour to provide the highest level of care to save lives and get the best outcomes," Rawat further said. (ANI)

