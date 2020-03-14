32-year-old doctor found dead at his residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A 32-year-old doctor was found dead at this residence in Hyderabad, said Police on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 13. Police suspect doctor, Dasarapu Subash, has committed suicide.

According to Petbasheerabad Police, there was no response from the doctor when his family tried to wake him up. Immediately he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. There is a suspicion that the doctor has committed suicide.

"He was a cardiologist and working in a private hospital in Hyderabad. The reason for his death is not known yet but according to his family members Subhash was in depression since the last few days over his relationship matter," the police added.

A case has been registered in this regard and further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

