32-year-old having travel history to USA tests positive for coronavirus in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 32-year-old man on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 in the state having travel history to the USA.

"A 32-year-old man tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa today. He has a history of travel to the USA and is currently admitted at ESI Hospital in Margao. Total number coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 7," Goa Health Department said.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

