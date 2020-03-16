32-yr-old Bengaluru man tested positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru was tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.

The man returned from the USA via London on March 8. He was on home quarantine, now has been admitted to an isolation facility.

A total of eight cases have been reported in the state, including one person who died.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

