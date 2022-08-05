32-yr-old student found hanging in Pune institute

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The body of a 32-year-old student was found hanging in the hostel room of an institute in Maharashtra's Pune.

The police said prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

"The dead body of a 32-year-old student was found hanging in the hostel room of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune in the morning. Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide... The police is on the spot," said Pune Police officials.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)