32 yrs on, retired IAS officer sent to 5 yrs imprisonment for possessing firearms

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sentenced a former IAS officer to five years in rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh for possessing arms and ammunitions.
The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced Surender Singh Ahluwalia for possessing five firearms and a large quantity of ammunition at his official residences in New Delhi and Kohima.
He was only permitted to possess three firearms.
Ahluwalia was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 31, 1987, when he was Secretary in the Labour and Employment department of Nagaland.
After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed on April 10, 1992, in the court and charges were framed against him in February 2010. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:06 IST

