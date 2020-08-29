3,252 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 97,920

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): Odisha recorded 3,252 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 97,920, informed the state health department.

It further stated that at present there are 29,571 active cases of the infection in Odisha.

So far, 470 people have lost their lives after contracting COVID-19 while 67,826 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

Also, a total of 58,813 samples were tested on Friday including RT-PCR: 8,678, Antigen: 50,013, and Truenat: 122. The number of Cumulative Tests stands at 16,70,910. (ANI)

