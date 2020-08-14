328 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], August 14 (ANI): As many as 328 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, and 181 cured cases were reported in the union territory today, said the Health Department of Puducherry.

The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,995, including 2,880 active cases, 4,009 cured cases, and 106 deaths.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

