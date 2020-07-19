3.285 kg of brown sugar seized by Odisha Special Task Force

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): One person was arrested and a total of 3.285 kilograms of brown sugar was seized from his possession by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch in Odisha after a raid was conducted in Mayurbhanj on Sunday.

According to Soumendra Priyadarshi, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch and Law and Order), Odisha Police, a total of 15.648 kilograms have been seized by the Crime Branch STF this year.

"From 2013-2019, a bare total of 7.5 kilograms of brown sugar had been confiscated. We are very proud that in just one year, we have seized 15.648 kilograms of the drug. The Odisha STF's drive against brown sugar is going to continue in a much more aggressive manner in the days to come," Priyadarshi said. (ANI)

