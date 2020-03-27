329 FIRs registered in Jammu and Kashmir for violating lockdown till now

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 329 cases against violators of lockdown and seized 600 shops and vehicles for non-compliance of orders, till today, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

"329 FIRs have been filed against violators of lockdown and 600 shops and vehicles have been seized for non-compliance of orders, till today," he said.

"About 1,200 people who were hiding international travel history have also been traced," he added.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 18; one patient died, other recovered, the J-K Government said.

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

