33 die due to floods in Bihar

Patna (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Total 33 persons have died due to floods in Bihar, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary, Bihar here on Tuesday.

"The flood in Bihar has adversely affected a population of approximately 26 lakhs spread over 12 districts. Total 33 people have died due to flood all over the state," said Deepak Kumar.

"221 relief camps have been established and about 1 lakh people are taking shelter in these relief camps. More than 700 community kitchen are being run," said Kumar.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Chief Secretary and other officials have conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas. Kumar took stock of the situation in the areas along the banks of river Gandak and Budhi Gandak. The survey was also conducted in the areas of East and West Champaran and Motihari.

"The situation appeared very grim from above but we have been told that water has not entered inside many villages which are still safe," said Deepak Kumar.

"On Wednesday a team of officials from the disaster management, water resource department and others will take stock of the ground situation in East and West Champaran district. They will hold a meeting with District Magistrates for taking steps for dealing with the situation," said the official.

In Bihar, 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul to tackle flood-like situation developed in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

The chief minister had also surveyed the flood-hit areas in his state on Sunday and Monday (ANI).

