3.3 magnitude quake hits Karbi Anglong district in Assam

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:22 IST

J-K: Incessant ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC causing...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 8 (ANI): Due to the continuous unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the locals in bordering districts like Poonch are living in an atmosphere of fear and are demanding the Centre to come up with a solution to get rid of this