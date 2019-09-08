Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:03 am, was located at a depth of 10 kilometres in the district.
There was no immediate report of any damage. (ANI)
3.3 magnitude quake hits Karbi Anglong district in Assam
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:49 IST
