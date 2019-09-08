Representative image
Representative image

3.3 magnitude quake hits Karbi Anglong district in Assam

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:49 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:03 am, was located at a depth of 10 kilometres in the district.
There was no immediate report of any damage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:01 IST

People celebrate Ganesh Utsav in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in MCD Market area of Karol Bagh here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 IST

Ayodhya: Preparations begin to host a grand Deepotsav this Diwali

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali this year, the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya will once again be illuminated as the authorities gear up to host a grand 'Deepotsav' similar to last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:52 IST

Mumbai: Cab driver injured after speeding truck rams from behind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A cab driver sustained injuries after his car was rammed from behind by a dumper truck in Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:46 IST

Modi's ministers to present 100-day report card

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With Modi 2.0 government completing 100 days at the Centre, 17 Union Ministers will reach out to the people and make them aware of the historic decisions made in the short period.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:33 IST

Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday morning, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:19 IST

Locals hail development projects being carried out by Centre in...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): People residing in the backward border areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are beaming with joy after witnessing a new change as several development projects are being carried out by the Centre in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:22 IST

J-K: Incessant ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC causing...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 8 (ANI): Due to the continuous unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the locals in bordering districts like Poonch are living in an atmosphere of fear and are demanding the Centre to come up with a solution to get rid of this

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:37 IST

Immediately inform state medical council about doctors framed...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Punjab Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has issued the instructions to all civil surgeons to immediately inform the State Medical Council and other concerned registering authorities about the doctor/staff of scanning centre against w

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Amaravati yet to be notified; minister blames TDP govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that previous government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu did not notify the capital city of Amaravati through a Gazette.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

KCR to expand Cabinet today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations. He is also likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Jalpaiguri: Two women arrested at Railway station, Rs 40.71 lakh seized

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two women are arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) here at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Saturday and Rs 40.71 lakhs have been seized from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:49 IST

All three people rescued after wall of house collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Wall of a house collapsed here in Asalpha on Saturday night.

Read More
iocl