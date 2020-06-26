3.3 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya

West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit 79 km west of Tura in Meghalaya on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar in Tripura while 4.5 magnitude quake struck south of Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)