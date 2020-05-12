33 more Covid-19 cases in Andhra, state count reaches 2,051

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Thirty-three more Covid-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,051 on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 3,604 more Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Eighty-seven deaths were reported during the period. (ANI)

