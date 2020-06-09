33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): 33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

These cases were reported from Tinsukia (17), Jorhat (04), Barpeta (03), Chirang (02), Karbi Anglong (02), Nagaon (02), Baksa (01), Golaghat (01) and Majuli (01) districts.

Assam has recorded 2,076 active COVID-19 cases, out of which, 784 have been discharged while five have died, he added. (ANI)

