33 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 14 (ANI): 33 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of cases in Nagaland to 878, said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister.

The total number of cases includes 538 active cases and 340 recoveries, the Health Minister informed.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 9 lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases. (ANI)

