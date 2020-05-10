33 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,741

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): 33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,741, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

Among all the new cases, Jaipur has reported the maximum number of cases at 10, Udaipur and Kota reported 9 cases each.

While Ajmer and Pali reported 2 cases each and Dungarpur reported one case.

The death toll in the state rose to 107 after a person in Jaipur succumbed to the infection.

At present, there are a total of 1,458 active cases in the state and 3,120 samples are under process in the state.

According to the state Health Department, so far 2,176 people have recovered while 1,917 people have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

