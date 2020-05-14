33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Mumbai's Dharavi has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,061, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

So far, Maharashtra has reported 25,922 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. As many as 26,235 people have recovered/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 2,549 people have lost their lives so far. (ANI)

