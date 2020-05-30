33 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,874.

According to the state Health Department, 777 are active cases, 2,037 patients have been discharged and the death toll stands at 60.

In the past 24 hours, 79 people have been discharged and one death has been reported from Kurnool district. Six of the new cases are of people who returned from Koyambedu in Chennai and they belong to Nellore and Chittoor districts.

The department said that there were 111 COVID-19 cases of foreign returnees and all of them are active cases. It said that 11,638 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

