Panaji (Goa) [India], June 7 (ANI): Thirty-three COVID-19 positive patients were detected on Sunday in Goa, state Health Secretary Neela Mohanan said.
Primary Health Care Centre at Shiroda has been announced as a COVID care centre where asymptomatic patients would be taken care of, added the Health Secretary.
COVID-19 symptomatic patients would be treated at ESI Hospital, Margao.
The state government further announced that restaurants will open from June 8 and will function as per guidelines.
"Tourism Department is collecting details about hotels. After scrutinising the details, we will decide on the opening of hotels," said the Health Secretary. (ANI)
33 new COVID-19 patients reported in Goa
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:59 IST
