33 positive cases of coronavirus in Haryana till now

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 33 in Haryana, with active cases standing at 20, the state Health Department said on Thursday.

"The total number of samples with results awaited is 168. The total positive COVID-19 patients discharged till date are 13. Two samples have been taken at Delhi. Till date, 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported. One case belongs to Punjab which is reported in Ambala," a media bulletin said.

The number of passengers who returned from foreign countries till date are 15302 and the number of persons in contact with COVID-19 positive cases are 349. The cumulative number of passengers/ persons put on surveillance till date are 15651. The total number of passengers/ persons who have completed the surveillance period are 1039," the media bulletin said.

It further said, the total number of passengers/persons who are currently under surveillance are 14612. The total number of passengers/persons currently hospitalized are 211 and the total number of samples sent are 1086, while the total number of samples found negative are 885. (ANI)