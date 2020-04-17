33,000 people enrolled at de-addiction centres in Punjab during lockdown: State Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday informed that around 33,000 people have been enrolled at de-addiction centres in Punjab during the lockdown and are being provided with counselling and medicines.

"Around 33,000 people have been enrolled at de-addiction centres in Punjab during the lockdown. We have over 4 lakh people enrolled at the centres and are expecting over 70,000 more, such people, by May 1. We provide them counselling and medicine," said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

This comes as the lockdown which was slated to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state stands at 211. (ANI)

