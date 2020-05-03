331 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): As many as 331 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State now stands at 1,102, including 964 active cases. So far, 117 coronavirus patients have been cured, while 21 deaths have been reported in the State.

While 75 cases were reported from Amritsar, 62 from SBS Nagar, 46 from Hoshiarpur, 43 from Muktsar, 33 from Bathinda, 24 from Gurdaspur, 17 from Ludhiana, nine from Ropar, four each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, and Jalandhar, three from Mansa, and two each from SAS Nagar, Ferozepur and Barnala, and one from Patiala.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

