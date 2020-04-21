333 people arrested for violating lockdown norms in U'khand, 60 cases registered

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): A total of 60 cases were registered and 333 people arrested in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating lockdown norms in the state, according to police.

The lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Besides this, 20,107 vehicles have been challaned and 4,705 vehicles have been seized under the MV Act.

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Dehradun taking the total number of cases in Uttarakhand to 46, according to the state health department.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,656 including 14,255 active cases, 2,842 cured/discharged/migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

