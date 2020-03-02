34 couples tie knot at mass ceremony in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): As many as 34 couples have tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Surat on Saturday.

Couples exchanged garlands and performed marriage rituals in the ceremony jointly organised by the Om Sai Charitable Trust and Lifeline Charitable Trust.

Speaking to ANI Tushar an organiser said, "We have organised a mass marriage ceremony and 34 couples have tied the knot here."

"We have provided helmets to the couple beside 101 other things as gifts," he added.

A newly married woman said that she was happy with the arrangements and ceremony.

Anjili a bride said, "I am very happy with this mass ceremony." (ANI)

