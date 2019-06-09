34 held, 3,305kg ganja seized in Odisha

Police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kg Ganja in Malkangiri
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A major drug trafficking racket was busted, as police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja (dry cannabis) from their possession.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) said the cost of the ganja that was seized on Saturday is around Rs 2 crore.
On June 6, a police team was attacked by drug peddlers and a police officer was reportedly injured, after which a team of 75 officials was formed to bust the drug trafficking racket, police said.
Among those arrested, 17 are from Malkangiri, 11 from Nabarangpur, 5 from Koraput and 1 from Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

