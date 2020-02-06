34, including two Chinese nationals, tested negative for Coronavirus in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): As many as thirty-four people, including Chinese nationals, who were admitted at Gandhi and Fever Hospitals with symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) have been tested negative.

According to Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, Government of Telangana," 12 new patients suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) were admitted to the hospital yesterday, and all cases turned out to be negative, including the two Chinese nationals. Test reports of one person are yet to come."

He further added that the state has not had any positive case of the virus and said," As of now, all of these 12 people have been kept under observation in the isolations wards. No positive coronavirus has been reported in Telangana so far."

Coronavirus has killed more than 500 in China and has infected nearly 20,000 globally.

The virus originated from Wuhan, a Chinese city, in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)