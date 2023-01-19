34 injured in Manjuvirattu events in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as 34 people were injured by bulls in Manjuvirattu events conducted in Kandupatti in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga on Thursday, officials said.

The event was held with the government's permission.

Jallikattu and Manjuvirattu competitions are held in many places in south Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Alankanallur.

Hundreds of spectators were enjoying the Majuvirattu, they said.

More than 400 bulls were brought from various districts including Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Dindigul and Madurai to participate in the competition, locals said.



The event was flagged off by Cooperative Minister Periyakaruppan and District Collector Madhusuthan Reddy on Tuesday in Sivaganga district.

Earlier, as many as 19 persons were grievously injured by raging bulls involved in a Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on Sunday.

According to the revenue department of Madurai, 11 of the injured persons were undergoing treatment at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital.

Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

The event coincides with the Pongal celebrations and is stated on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off. (ANI)

