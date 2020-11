Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck southwest of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.



The earthquake hit 47 kilometres southwest of Changlang at 8:01 am.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred 47 km southwest of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh at 8:01 am," National Centre For Seismology said. (ANI)