New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:33 hours today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
3.4 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:11 IST
