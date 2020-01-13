3.4 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The earthquake occurred at 11:55 am, the IMD said.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at latitude of 32.3 degrees north and longitude of 76.2 degrees east and depth of 5 kllometres in Kangra district," according to the IMD.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Ladakh region. The temblor took place at 10:54 am and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, the IMD said. (ANI)

