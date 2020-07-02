34 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 2 (ANI): Nagaland has reported 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of coronavirus">coronavirus cases to 535, said State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
The total number of cases includes 353 active cases, 182 recoveries, and no deaths so far, State Health Minister informed.
India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus">coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:24 IST
