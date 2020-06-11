34 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 3,319

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases surfaced in Assam on Thursday, taking the total count to 3,319 in the state, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also shared district-wise data for the state.

With 15 reported cases, Nagaon district has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Golaghat (6).

Barpeta and Baksa have reported three cases, while other districts such as Sonitpur, Chirang, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur have recorded one case so far.

With 1,249 recovered patients, the state has 2,061 active COVID-19 cases. Besides, six fatalities have been reported thus far, as per the health minister. (ANI)

