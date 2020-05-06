34 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): A total of 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of corona patients to 775 including 322 recovered ones.

According to the daily health bulletin, out of the new cases, 32 cases have been identified in the Valley while two have been found in Jammu.

"J-K has reported 34 new positive cases, 32 from Kashmir and 2 from Jammu. The total number of cases rose to 775 today," stated the health bulletin.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported a total of 49,391 COVID-19 cases so far including 1,694 deaths. (ANI)

