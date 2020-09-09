3,402 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 9 (ANI): A total of 3,402 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 24,549 and 70,921 patients have recovered, the state government said.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

