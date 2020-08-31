341 Maharashtra cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As many as 341 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while two died in the last 24 hours.

According to Maharashtra Police, the total number of positive cases in the police force has gone up to 15,294 including 2,832 active cases, 12,306 recoveries and 156 deaths till date.

With 1,93,889 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state in the country.

India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469.

The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, and 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

