341 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total case count rises to 5,515

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 341 new cases of COVID-19, the total count of cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 5,515, state health department said on Thursday.

The number of cases includes 3,204 patients who have recovered and have been discharged. The department said 138 patients were "declared recovered and discharged today".

The state has 2,173 active coronavirus cases and 138 people have died.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 1,12,359, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

