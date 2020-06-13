3427 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the metropolis reported 1,383 cases and 17 cases have been reported from Dharavi.

"Sixty-nine deaths and 1,383 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 56,740. The death toll is at 2,111," Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

"Seventeen fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Dharavi area of Mumbai taking the total number of cases to 2,030. No death reported today in the area. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 77," BMC said.

Meanwhile, a total of 91 coronavirus cases have been reported in Mumbai Fire Brigade of which eight have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

