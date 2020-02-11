3447 people being monitored in various districts of Kerala: KK Shailaja on coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With the novel coronavirus spreading across 25 countries, Kerala is continuing its vigil against the outbreak and 3447 people are being monitored over suspicion, in various districts of the state, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"Of these, 3420 are in home quarantine and 27 are in hospitals. A total of 380 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been sent to the NIV for examination. Of the 344 samples tested, results of all are negative," she said.

The Minister said that the health condition of all persons currently admitted to the hospital is stable.

"In the current scenario, guidelines for monitoring people in homes and hospitals have been revised. As per the guidelines, individuals should be kept under surveillance," she said.

Shailaja said that the Health Department's collaboration with Facebook India to spread awareness and to stop fake news on coronavirus has got wide public acceptance.

"A workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Health and Facebook India, with a staff of twenty-five employees from the State Department of Health, National Health Mission, AYUSH Mission, Kerala AIDS Control Society, Media Surveillance in the State Coronavirus Control Cell. Facebook's campaign to promote various health department initiatives is gaining greater public acceptance. Facebook India has partnered with the Health Department to detect and block sources of fake news in Social Media," she said.

Shailaja said that Facebook India has promised to take stringent action against individuals and profiles spreading fake news related to coronavirus or the health department through Facebook.

"Also, 215 members are deployed in various districts across the state to provide psychological support to families suspected of contracting the coronavirus virus. About 2949 telephonic counseling services were provided so far," she added. (ANI)

