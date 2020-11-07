34.6 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi's Rajapuri area

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday seized 34.6 kilograms of unauthorised firecrackers from the Rajapuri area.



As per a statement, the items were seized after the police received a tip-off regarding illegal crackers in a shop in the area in the possession of a Rakesh Bansal.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali as COVID-19 cases and air pollution continue to rise. (ANI)

