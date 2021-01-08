346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana in last 24 hours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): A total of 346 new COVID-19 cases, 397 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, the state health department informed on Friday.



The total count of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,89,135, including 5,000 active cases and 2,82,574 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 1,561.

With 38,985 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tested samples stands at 71,84,598. As many as 1,93,030 samples have been tested per million population. (ANI)

