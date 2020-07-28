3,490 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 3,490 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

The COVID-19 active cases in the state stand at 27,934. So far, 44,520 discharges and 1,497 deaths have been reported in the state.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425. (ANI)

