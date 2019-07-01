Raids at spas in Gautam Buddh Nagar (ANI/Photo)
Raids at spas in Gautam Buddh Nagar (ANI/Photo)

35 arrested during raids at Noida spas running 'flesh trade'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:02 IST

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jul 1 (ANI): Thirty-five people, including foreigners, were arrested on Sunday during police raids at spa centres allegedly running sex rackets in Noida's Sector 18.
Fifteen police teams, which carried out the raids at 14 spa centres, arrested 10 men and 25 women.
Foreign nationals were also among those arrested, police said in a statement.
During the raids, police seized cash worth Rs 1 lakh as well as condoms, among other items.
"All the 14 spas have been sealed for irregularities and objectionable items," Gautam Buddh Nagar SP Vineet Jaiswal said.
"Out of the 14, three were caught running flesh trade. Against these three spas, a case has been registered. Police have also seized beer cans and objectionable items from these spas. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:58 IST

Cong MLA Anand Singh resigns from K'taka Assembly, Speaker 'unaware'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress legislator Anand Singh on Monday resigned from the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:55 IST

4 MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over different issues

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over different issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:54 IST

UP govt's move to include 17 castes in SC category...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its decision to put 17 castes into Scheduled Caste category and called the move "unconstitutional" and politically motivated.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:40 IST

Haryana: Summer break extended up to July 7 for all schools

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], July 01 (ANI) : In view of the rising temperature, Haryana Government on Monday announced

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:34 IST

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:28 IST

Karnataka: Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress legislator Anand Singh on Monday resigned from the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:53 IST

Empowered people, reduced corruption: PM Modi on Digital India's...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the fourth anniversary of his government's flagship programme 'Digital India', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the initiative has empowered people, reduced corruption and improved public service delivery to benefit the poor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:49 IST

J-K: 33 dead, 22 injured in Kishtwar accident

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:26 IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and six other national level functionaries of the organisation have joined Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:14 IST

Shimla: 3 killed as school bus rolls down hill

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Three people, including two students and the driver of a school bus, were killed after the vehicle rolled down a hill here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:02 IST

'Kachhe Khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya on son Akash...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday defended his son and MLA Akash and called him a 'kachha khiladi' (novice player) for beating up a government employee with a cricket bat here last week. 

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:00 IST

10 dead, 7 injured as matador plunges into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed while seven others were injured after a matador carrying them fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More
iocl