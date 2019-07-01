35 arrested during raids at Noida spas running 'flesh trade'

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jul 1 (ANI): Thirty-five people, including foreigners, were arrested on Sunday during police raids at spa centres allegedly running sex rackets in Noida's Sector 18.

Fifteen police teams, which carried out the raids at 14 spa centres, arrested 10 men and 25 women.

Foreign nationals were also among those arrested, police said in a statement.

During the raids, police seized cash worth Rs 1 lakh as well as condoms, among other items.

"All the 14 spas have been sealed for irregularities and objectionable items," Gautam Buddh Nagar SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

"Out of the 14, three were caught running flesh trade. Against these three spas, a case has been registered. Police have also seized beer cans and objectionable items from these spas. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

