35 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital after recovery in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): As many as 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital here on Friday after their recovery.

Out of the 35 recovered patients, two were from Khargone and the rest from Indore. With this, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Indore stands at 110.

The patients have expressed their gratitude to doctors and the medical staff of the hospital for their treatment.

"I got to know that I am COVID-19 positive on April 15. I was admitted here. Now, I have fully recovered and tested negative. The nursing staff of this hospital are very good. I am thankful to them. I wish my family members to recover soon," said Zainab, one of the recovered patients.

Another recovered patient Asmat said: "Doctors have treated me well. I have fully recovered. I am thankful to the medical staff of the hospital for taking care of me."

"I was admitted here on April 14. I am going home now after I tested negative in two tests. I am thankful to the doctors and staff for their service," said Nushrat Khan.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani were present on the occasion.

Addressing the recovered patients, Lalwani said: "I am here for you. I congratulate all of you for your recovery and I urge you to maintain social distancing. Your health is in your hands. I appreciate doctors and medical staff of this hospital, who put their lives at risk to save the lives of patients."

Vijayvargia said that the civil administration and medical staff are working hard to fight against COVID-19.

"We will make Indore coronavirus free district. The administration and medical staff are working hard to fight against COVID-19," he said.

"I came here to congratulate and motivate the recovered COVID-19 patients. I also congratulate doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, who are risking their lives to save patients' lives. I wish that all those who are still fighting against COVID-19 also recover soon," he added. (ANI)

