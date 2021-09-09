35 evacuees from Afghanistan complete 14-day quarantine at ITBP camp in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): After completing 14 days of requisite COVID-19 quarantine at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Centre at Chhawla camp in Delhi, a group of 35 evacuees from Afghanistan on Thursday left the facility, informed the ITBP spokesperson.

According to ITBP, this group was the last batch of evacuees who came from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country. They reached the ITBP Quarantine Facility from the IGI Airport, New Delhi on August 26 after being airlifted from Afghanistan.

Further, ITBP confirmed that the group included 24 Indians and 11 citizens from Nepal. With this, a total of 113 persons who were at the ITBP facility for institutional quarantine have now departed from the centre.

All the evacuees were tested with Covid-19 negative in the RTPCR tests conducted by the ITBP facility during the quarantine period.

On September 7, a total of 78 persons were also released from this ITBP quarantine facility including 53 Afghan nationals.

Afghanistan's situation is worsening as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control earlier this month. On August 15, the country's government fell, soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

The ITBP Quarantine facility at Chhawla Camp is credited with having established the first 1,000 bedded quarantine centre of the country which had quarantined more than 1,200 persons including 42 nationals from eight countries (Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Maldives, US, South Africa, Madagascar, and Afghanistan)- evacuated from various parts of the globe; more specifically from Wuhan, China and Milan, Italy from January to May 2020. (ANI)