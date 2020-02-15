35 IPS, 7 HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 35 IPS and 7 HPS officers with immediate effect.



Ajay Singhal, ADGP Railways and Commando with the additional charge of ADGP, CAW, has been posted as ADGP, SVB, Panchkula, said the government in a statement.



Sandeep Khirwar, IGP, Rohtak Range, has been given the additional charge of IGP, Sunaria Complex, Sunaria.



Dr Hanif Qureshi, IGP, IRB Bhondsi, with the additional charge of IGP, Law and Order, DG-cum-Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, has been posted as IGP, IRB Bhondsi with the additional charge of DG-cum-Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department.



Y Puran Kumar, IGP, CTI, Home Guards, has been posted as IGP, Prisons, Panchkula. On promotion, Ashwin, SP, Jind with the additional charge of SP, Railways, GRP, has been posted as DIG, Railways and Commando in addition to his present duties.



On promotion, Sukhbir Singh, SP, SVB, has been posted as DIG, SCRB, Madhuban. SP, Sirsa, Arun Singh, on promotion, has been posted as SP, Sirsa in the rank of DIG.



SP, Jhajjar, Ashok Kumar, on promotion has been posted as SP Jhajjar in the rank of DIG. Om Parkash, SP, RTC Bhondsi has been posted as DIG, PTC Sunaria.

Pankaj Nain, SP, Security, CID with the additional charge of SP, Telecommunication (H) has been posted as SP, Security, CID with the additional charge of SP, SCB, Cyber Crime, Panchkula.



Kuldeep Singh, SP, Yamunanagar has been posted as SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion IRB, Sunaria, Rothak.

Shiv Charan, SP, Hisar has been posted as SP, SCB. Balwan Singh, SP, HVPNL has been posted as SP, Dadri. Vinod Kumar, SP, PHQ, Panchkula has been posted as SP, HPUs. Sulochana Kumari, SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant Haryana Women Police Battalion has been posted as SP, Mahendergarh.



Rajesh Duggal, Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of SP, STF has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Faridabad. Sangeeta Rani, SP, Nuh, has been posted as SP, Bhiwani.



Manisha Choudhary, SP, CAW with the additional charge of IT has been posted as SP, Panipat. Virender Kumar, SP, Kaithal has been posted as SP, STF, Gurugram. Deepak Gahlawat, Commandant 4th IRB Manesar with the additional charge of SP, Law and Order has been posted as SP, Palwal.



Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF with the additional charge of Commandant 3rd Battalion, IRB Sunaria, Rohtak has been posted as SP, Sonipat with the additional charge of SP, STF Sonipat.



Kirat Pal Singh, SP, SVB has been posted as SP, Commando, Karnal. Smiti Chaudhary, Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City has been posted as Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City with the additional charge of SP, Railways (H), Ambala Cantt.



Mr. Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram with the additional charge of DCP, South and the additional charge of CEO, Mobility, GMDA has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar.



Waseem Akram, SP, HPA, Madhuban has been transferred as SP, Telecommunication with the additional charge of SP, IT, PHQ. Ganga Ram Poonia, SP, Bhiwani has been posted as SP, Hisar.



Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Manesar, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Fatehabad. Lokender Singh, DCP, Central Faridabad with the additional charge of DCP, Traffic has been posted SP, Hansi.



Nitika Gahlaut, SP, SVB has been posted as DCP, HQ, Gurugram. Shashank Kumar Sawan, DCP, PQ, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Kaithal.



Mohit Handa, SP, Dadri has been posted as DCP, Panchkula. Chander Mohan, DCP, East, Gurugram has been given the additional charge of DCP, Traffic, Gurugram and the additional charge of CEO Mobility, GMDA.



Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Palwal has been posted as SP, Nuh. Maqsood Ahmed, Additional SP, Narnaul has been posted as DCP, Ballabgarh, Faridabad.



Dheeraj Kumar, SP, CM's Flying Squad, has been posted as DCP, South, Gurugram.

Among the HPS officers, Deepak Saharan, SP, Mahendergarh, has been posted as DCP, Manesar, Gurugram with the additional charge of Commandant 4th IRB, Manesar.

Kamal Deep Goyal, DCP, Panchkula has been posted as SP, CAW, PHQ. Vijay Partap Singh, SP, Fatehabad, has been posted as SP, STF, Ambala.



Sumit Kumar, SP, Panipat, has been posted as Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of Commandant Haryana Women Police Battalion.



Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Ballabgarh with the additional charge of DCP, Crime, Faridabad has been posted as SP, Law and Order, PHQ. Mukesh Malhotra, Additional SP, Karnal has been posted as DCP, Central, Faridabad. Virender Singh, SP, Hansi has been posted as SP, SCB. (ANI)