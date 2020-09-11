3.5 magnitude earthquake hits 98-km north of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 98-km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am. While on September 4, at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. (ANI)

